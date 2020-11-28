 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week

Rufus

Rufus is a boxer mix. He suffered a broken leg injury but he's healed now. He's currently waiting at the shelter to find his forever home. Rufus is up to date on vaccines, deworming and heartworm prevention. He is microchipped and neutered. Rufus would benefit from having a fenced-in yard so you don’t have to worry about him running out. He is so sweet. Fast moving motions make him a little nervous at first. He can give nips unexpectedly. If you give him time to warm up to you he would be a great family addition.

FYI: After an approved application, we can set up a meet and greet. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Chloe

Chloe is a sweet, playful and snuggly 6-month-old princess looking for a home of her own. She gets along with everyone.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Brandy

Brandy is a funny, sassy, 3 1/2-year old female looking for a home of her own. She doesn’t want to share her people so she’s best as an only kitty.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Ducky

My name is Ducky and I am a five-year-old neutered male. I would be best as the only dog in the house and I am not a fan of cats. I love to walk on a leash and play with toys.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Clara

Clara is a senior dog that needs to find a loving home. She is very depressed and it shows. Clara gets along with dogs and would make a great companion.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Emma

Emma and her sister, Emily, were found living under a mobile home. They are loving, but still skittish. They are about 3-4 months old and are very close and sleep next to each other for comfort.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts