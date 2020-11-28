Pets of the Week

Rufus

Rufus is a boxer mix. He suffered a broken leg injury but he's healed now. He's currently waiting at the shelter to find his forever home. Rufus is up to date on vaccines, deworming and heartworm prevention. He is microchipped and neutered. Rufus would benefit from having a fenced-in yard so you don’t have to worry about him running out. He is so sweet. Fast moving motions make him a little nervous at first. He can give nips unexpectedly. If you give him time to warm up to you he would be a great family addition.

FYI: After an approved application, we can set up a meet and greet. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Chloe

Chloe is a sweet, playful and snuggly 6-month-old princess looking for a home of her own. She gets along with everyone.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Brandy