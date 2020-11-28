Pets of the Week

Rufus
Rufus is a boxer mix. He suffered a broken leg injury but he's healed now. He's currently waiting at the shelter to find his forever home. Rufus is up to date on vaccines, deworming and heartworm prevention. He is microchipped and neutered. Rufus would benefit from having a fenced-in yard so you don’t have to worry about him running out. He is so sweet. Fast moving motions make him a little nervous at first. He can give nips unexpectedly. If you give him time to warm up to you he would be a great family addition.
FYI: After an approved application, we can set up a meet and greet. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Chloe
Chloe is a sweet, playful and snuggly 6-month-old princess looking for a home of her own. She gets along with everyone.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Brandy
Brandy is a funny, sassy, 3 1/2-year old female looking for a home of her own. She doesn’t want to share her people so she’s best as an only kitty.
Ducky
My name is Ducky and I am a five-year-old neutered male. I would be best as the only dog in the house and I am not a fan of cats. I love to walk on a leash and play with toys.
Clara
Clara is a senior dog that needs to find a loving home. She is very depressed and it shows. Clara gets along with dogs and would make a great companion.
Emma
Emma and her sister, Emily, were found living under a mobile home. They are loving, but still skittish. They are about 3-4 months old and are very close and sleep next to each other for comfort.
