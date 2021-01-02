Pets of the Week

Tiger

Tiger is a domestic male short hair orange Tabby. He is around 2 years old. He is such a fun cat and loves to play and be around other cats. Tiger is up for adoption at Petsmart in Schererville through Treasured Friends Animal Rescue. Come to see this fun loving boy. You won’t be disappointed. After an approved application we can set up a meet and greet.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Thomasina

Thomasina is an adorable three-year-old ginger who came to Independent Cat Society (ICS) with her kittens. Many of the kittens have found their forever homes, but Thomasina is still waiting for someone to choose her. Maybe you are the one.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

