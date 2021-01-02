Pets of the Week

Tiger
Tiger is a domestic male short hair orange Tabby. He is around 2 years old. He is such a fun cat and loves to play and be around other cats. Tiger is up for adoption at Petsmart in Schererville through Treasured Friends Animal Rescue. Come to see this fun loving boy. You won’t be disappointed. After an approved application we can set up a meet and greet.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Thomasina
Thomasina is an adorable three-year-old ginger who came to Independent Cat Society (ICS) with her kittens. Many of the kittens have found their forever homes, but Thomasina is still waiting for someone to choose her. Maybe you are the one.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Sylvester
Sylvester is a super sweet, super soft eight-and-a half-year-old gentleman who would love a quiet home to call his own.
Mouse and Conor
Mouse and Conor are 3 1/2-month-old brothers looking for a forever home together. These playful, loving young guys will bring you years of enjoyment and love.
Blossom
Blossom is a beautiful four-year-old Tabby who came to us with her kittens in August. She can be a little shy but opens up quickly.
Sparky
Funny, sweet, loving. With Sparky, you get the whole package. This two-year-old boy is an absolute delight.
