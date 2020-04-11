Pets of the Week

Prescott
Prescott is 8 months old. He is orange and white. He has a problem with his two back legs. Prescott has feeling in the back of his legs but he just can’t pull them both forward to walk, but sometimes he can stand. He can use a litter box but needs a tall bin. He gets along well with other cats, not sure about dogs. Prescott may pee a little when he gets excited, but will wear a small diaper. Give this special guy a chance.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Artemis
Artemis is shy, but friendly. She often likes to be petted. She will stay in your lap, but might be a little unsure. She'll need a couple weeks to warm up to her forever home. But she will be a very good companion.
Buddy
This is Buddy. He was found in a backyard in St. John. He is very shy, very quiet, very gentle and very big. At 10 months, he's 16 pounds. He would need a more quiet home and a person with patience.
Gigi and Zoe
Meet Gigi and Zoe. They are mother and daughter. They are looking for a home, hopefully together. Mom is very happy with us, although it did take some time to be friendly. The daughter is still scared. Looking for an experienced chihuahua home.
Gypsy
Gypsy is a spunky girl who would love a cat tree to climb on. She loves to meow and purr during chin rubs and back scratches. She enjoys batting around stuffed mice and chasing jingle balls. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines and deworming.
