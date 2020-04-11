Pets of the Week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Prescott

Prescott is 8 months old. He is orange and white. He has a problem with his two back legs. Prescott has feeling in the back of his legs but he just can’t pull them both forward to walk, but sometimes he can stand. He can use a litter box but needs a tall bin. He gets along well with other cats, not sure about dogs. Prescott may pee a little when he gets excited, but will wear a small diaper. Give this special guy a chance.

FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Artemis

Artemis is shy, but friendly. She often likes to be petted. She will stay in your lap, but might be a little unsure. She'll need a couple weeks to warm up to her forever home. But she will be a very good companion.

Buddy