Pets of the Week

Bugsy
This is Bugsy. He is a brown Tabby, male kitty and is approximately three months old. Bugsy was rescued from inside a tree trunk along with four brothers and sisters. He is very cuddly and loving. Bugsy is neutered and vaccinated. He is being fostered by Ron.
FYI: We do not hold any kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Woody
Woody is a 6 1/2-year-old boy who was picked up as a stray in January. He is sweet and loving and would love to find his forever home.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Tiny
This beautiful little 1-year-old Torti is very gentle and sweet. She can be a little shy, but will likely open up quickly in her own home.
Pal
Meet Pal. He is a young boy about 1 to 1 1/2 years old. He's full of energy. Pal would love another dog to play with. He's a happy dog.
FYI: If you are interested in him, please fill out an application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
CC
Meet CC. CC was the mother to four beautiful kittens who have all been adopted. She’s around 2 years old and spayed. She is also up to date on vaccines and deworming. CC loves to explore, play, hunt and sunbathe. She does very well with other cats. We would love to see CC go to a forever home that has other cats. She enjoys attention and loves to be held. CC is a short hair Calico with brown Tabby. She loves belly rubs and loves to purr. She is being fostered by Sara.
Gallery
