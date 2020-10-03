 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week

Angel

Meet angel. She is a dilute Calico. She was found in a trailer park and is now looking for a great forever family. Angel is spayed, up to date on vaccines and deworming. She’s around 3 years old and is a beautiful cat. She is being fostered by Aggie.

FYI: Please note, we do accept multiple applications on our cats/kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets.

Melly

Melly is a 4-year-old Tuxie who has really blossomed from the shy little girl she was when she first came to ICS. She would probably do best as an only kitty.

FYI: For more information, please visit catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

April

This 3 1/2-year-old beauty loves to snuggle and cuddle. She would love to be part of your family.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Shrek

Shrek is a lurcher and also a retired swim dog. He is half greyhound and half coonhound. Shrek has a wonderful personality. He is a loving and sweet boy that gets along well with dogs of all sizes, from greyhounds to dachshunds. Shrek is larger than your average male greyhound, so his size matches his big heart. He is approximately 2 1/2 years old and is currently participating in The Greyhound Inmate Experience (TGIE) where he is learning basic obedience commands. Shrek is hopeful that he will have an adopter waiting for him when he completes the program in November. To learn more about Shrek, contact our adoption coordinators.

FYI: You can learn more about the TGIE program here: http://tgie-greyhounds.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.

Ruby

Ruby is ready for a home. She is an adorable Terrier mix, maybe mixed with Chihuahua. She is a young dog that needs someone who will give her a loving home. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts