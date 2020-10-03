Pets of the Week

Shrek is a lurcher and also a retired swim dog. He is half greyhound and half coonhound. Shrek has a wonderful personality. He is a loving and sweet boy that gets along well with dogs of all sizes, from greyhounds to dachshunds. Shrek is larger than your average male greyhound, so his size matches his big heart. He is approximately 2 1/2 years old and is currently participating in The Greyhound Inmate Experience (TGIE) where he is learning basic obedience commands. Shrek is hopeful that he will have an adopter waiting for him when he completes the program in November. To learn more about Shrek, contact our adoption coordinators.

FYI: You can learn more about the TGIE program here: http://tgie-greyhounds.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.

Ruby

Ruby is ready for a home. She is an adorable Terrier mix, maybe mixed with Chihuahua. She is a young dog that needs someone who will give her a loving home. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.