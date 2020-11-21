 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week

Clover

Clover is a 2-3 month old male, Tabby kitten. He is full of spunk and is very independent. He loves to play and run around all day. Clover also enjoys getting some pets and a good cuddle session that might turn into a nap. He would like to go to a home with other cats as he loves to play and also enjoys kitty companionship. Clover is okay with calm, respectful dogs who can handle a kitten with energy. Clover would be a good addition to any home with his bright, fun-loving personality.

FYI: Please note we do accept multiple applications on our cats/kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Kevin

Sweet little Kevin gets along well with all the kitties. He can be a little bit shy at first but he warms up quickly.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

BeBe

BeBe is a gentle 10-year-old girl looking for a quiet retirement home. She’s a little shy but is easily wooed with treats and Fancy Feast.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Clara

Clara was running wild in the woods before she was caught by the employees of the shelter. She is a senior dog that has a wonderful sweet disposition. She is slowly putting on weight and will need someone to spend time with her. She will be spayed soon and hopefully someone will open up their loving arms for her.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Jane

Jane is a 2- 3-year-old terrier mix. She is sweet with people and not with dogs or cats. She has a lot of energy and will need someone who can run off her energy.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Clarity

Clarity is a one-year-old female, spayed and vaccinated cat. She gets along great with other animals and will make a great companion.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

