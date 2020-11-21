Pets of the Week

Clover

Clover is a 2-3 month old male, Tabby kitten. He is full of spunk and is very independent. He loves to play and run around all day. Clover also enjoys getting some pets and a good cuddle session that might turn into a nap. He would like to go to a home with other cats as he loves to play and also enjoys kitty companionship. Clover is okay with calm, respectful dogs who can handle a kitten with energy. Clover would be a good addition to any home with his bright, fun-loving personality.

FYI: Please note we do accept multiple applications on our cats/kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Kevin

Sweet little Kevin gets along well with all the kitties. He can be a little bit shy at first but he warms up quickly.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

BeBe