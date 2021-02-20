Pets of the Week

Princess Leia

Princess Leia is a beauty. She is 3-years-old, sweet and friendly. Princess Leia was abandoned. She loves attention. It may take a while for her to adjust to other cats in the house. She likes to make little sounds to tell you about her day. Please consider adopting this beautiful girl. Let’s find her a forever home.

FYI: We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Momma Friskie

Momma Friskie is a sweet, quiet, 12-year-old girl looking for a retirement home with a family to call her own. She has been at ICS since 2009 so she is ready to go home.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Inky