Pets of the Week

Princess Leia is a beauty. She is 3-years-old, sweet and friendly. Princess Leia was abandoned. She loves attention. It may take a while for her to adjust to other cats in the house. She likes to make little sounds to tell you about her day. Please consider adopting this beautiful girl. Let’s find her a forever home.
Sophia is as sweet as you can get for a lovable dog. She gets along with other dogs and cats don't seem to scare her. Sophia was abandoned and taken in by a kind individual during the cold weather. She is not a barker and she's probably about 1 or 2-years old. Sophia is a terrier mix.
Nova is a sweet baby girl. She came into the shelter as a stray and no one claimed her, not of any fault of hers. Her estimated birthday is December of 2017. She would love a fenced-in yard to run in. She does have a lot of energy so she hopes her new family is ready to play. She is a beautiful Brindle Pit mix.
FYI: We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
