Pets of the Week

Princess Leia

Princess Leia is a beauty. She is 3-years-old, sweet and friendly. Princess Leia was abandoned. She loves attention. It may take a while for her to adjust to other cats in the house. She likes to make little sounds to tell you about her day. Please consider adopting this beautiful girl. Let’s find her a forever home.

FYI: We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Momma Friskie

Momma Friskie is a sweet, quiet, 12-year-old girl looking for a retirement home with a family to call her own. She has been at ICS since 2009 so she is ready to go home.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Inky

Inky is a cuddly, playful, 4 1/2-year-old little girl who loves being around people and other kitties. 

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Sophia

Sophia is as sweet as you can get for a lovable dog. She gets along with other dogs and cats don't seem to scare her. Sophia was abandoned and taken in by a kind individual during the cold weather. She is not a barker and she's probably about 1 or 2-years old. Sophia is a terrier mix.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Onyx

Onyx is a 1-year-old neutered and vaccinated cat. He is still a little skittish and once he knows you he warms up to you immediately.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Nova

Nova is a sweet baby girl. She came into the shelter as a stray and no one claimed her, not of any fault of hers. Her estimated birthday is December of 2017. She would love a fenced-in yard to run in. She does have a lot of energy so she hopes her new family is ready to play. She is a beautiful Brindle Pit mix.

FYI: We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

