Pets of the Week

Sweetie

Sweetie was an owner surrender and now once again is looking for her forever home. Her name fits her perfectly. She absolutely loves to be petted. She purrs instantly. Sweetie does take a medication for anxiety but it doesn’t seem to be a major problem at the shelter. The red blanket she's pictured with is her favorite. She does need to be the only kitty. She is up to date on vaccines, deworming and is spayed. We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send a message to treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

