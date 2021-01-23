Pets of the Week

Sweetie
Sweetie was an owner surrender and now once again is looking for her forever home. Her name fits her perfectly. She absolutely loves to be petted. She purrs instantly. Sweetie does take a medication for anxiety but it doesn’t seem to be a major problem at the shelter. The red blanket she's pictured with is her favorite. She does need to be the only kitty. She is up to date on vaccines, deworming and is spayed. We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send a message to treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Tuffy
Tuffy is looking for an owner who has experience with the chihuahua breed. He needs a home with no small children. He is not doing well in a shelter setting. It’s very loud there and he would love a calm, quiet home. We are not sure how he would do with other animals. We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application. It may take a few meet and greets for Tuffy to get used to you.
Dee Dee
DeeDee is an adorable princess who is almost 3 1/2 years old. She is looking for a forever home to call her own. She is sweet and darling.
FYI: For more information please visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Dude
Dude is a silly, sweet, funny nine-month-old guy who would love a playful home of his own.
Woods
Woods has a sad tale to tell. He was tied to a tree and left in the woods. Some hunters kept hearing noise and they went to investigate and saw him tied up and slowly choking himself. Woods is ok with other dogs and cats don't seem to be a problem. Once he knows you he will be your best friend for life. Woods is a young dog who is neutered and vaccinated. He likes treats and long walks.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Fozzie
Fozzie is an older cat who was left outside the shelter overnight in a crate. He was freezing and had to be warmed quickly before it was too late. Fozzie is an intact male who is about seven years old or older. He is sweet even after everything that was done to him.
