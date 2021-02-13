Pets of the Week

Nova
Nova is a sweet baby girl. She came into the shelter as a stray and no one claimed her, not of any fault of hers. Her estimated birthday is December of 2017. She would love a fenced-in yard to run in. She does have a lot of energy so she hopes her new family is ready to play. She is a beautiful Brindle Pit mix.
FYI: We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Ebony
Ebony is a strikingly handsome 3 1/2-year-old cat. He loves to play and eat treats. He’s not much for snuggling but he does like attention and to be petted. Ebony would do well as an only cat.
FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Tiny
This beautiful little Torti is sweet and curious. She is just over 1 1/2-years-old. Tiny seems to get along well with everyone.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Forest
Forest is a Brindle Mastiff mix. He is looking for a home with a fenced-in yard and someone experienced with his breed. He is a large sized dog. Forest would love to go for long hikes and beach trips. He has been up for adoption for about a year so he would love to find his forever home soon. We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Luna
Luna is a stunning three-year-old girl who likes to be petted. She would make a great lap cat for someone.
FYI: For more information, please visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Fidget
Fidget is a six-month old princess looking for her forever home. She is playful, sweet and fun.
FYI: For more information, please visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic