Pets of the Week

Nova

Nova is a sweet baby girl. She came into the shelter as a stray and no one claimed her, not of any fault of hers. Her estimated birthday is December of 2017. She would love a fenced-in yard to run in. She does have a lot of energy so she hopes her new family is ready to play. She is a beautiful Brindle Pit mix.

FYI: We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Ebony

Ebony is a strikingly handsome 3 1/2-year-old cat. He loves to play and eat treats. He’s not much for snuggling but he does like attention and to be petted. Ebony would do well as an only cat.

FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Tiny

This beautiful little Torti is sweet and curious. She is just over 1 1/2-years-old. Tiny seems to get along well with everyone.