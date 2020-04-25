Pets of the Week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Maria

Maria is a tan tabby with white on her mouth and chest. She is very playful and a curious one-year-old cat. She is spayed and fully vaccinated & dewormed. She is looking for a forever home to call her own. Maria is being fostered by Ron.

FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Dylan

Dylan is a Lurcher (greyhound mix) that is currently completing The Greyhound Inmate Experience (TGIE) program. His handlers say he has a great personality and loves to have fun. Curious, confident, silly and fun are all words that describe Dylan. He is a little sensitive about having his tail and paws handled. The handlers in the TGIE program are working on this with him. Dylan really loves all people. Dylan likes to show his love by jumping up and wrapping his front legs around you and giving you a hug. Dylan gets vocal when he’s playing and excited, he likes to talk. Dylan is a fun boy that will make his new family very happy.