Pets of the Week

Maria
Maria is a tan tabby with white on her mouth and chest. She is very playful and a curious one-year-old cat. She is spayed and fully vaccinated & dewormed. She is looking for a forever home to call her own. Maria is being fostered by Ron.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Dylan
Dylan is a Lurcher (greyhound mix) that is currently completing The Greyhound Inmate Experience (TGIE) program. His handlers say he has a great personality and loves to have fun. Curious, confident, silly and fun are all words that describe Dylan. He is a little sensitive about having his tail and paws handled. The handlers in the TGIE program are working on this with him. Dylan really loves all people. Dylan likes to show his love by jumping up and wrapping his front legs around you and giving you a hug. Dylan gets vocal when he’s playing and excited, he likes to talk. Dylan is a fun boy that will make his new family very happy.
FYI: If you’d like to learn more about the TGIE program, visit their website here: http://tgie-greyhounds.org/. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Banoxs
Looking for a family cat? Banoxs is your cat. He loves attention and loves to give kisses. He does have a couple scars on his face most likely from a cat fight outside. He doesn’t have any desire to go back outside and he needs to live indoors for the rest of his life. Banoxs does well with other cats and small dogs. He’s 2 years old, fixed, and up to date on vaccines. He also loves chicken.
Prescott
Prescott is 8 months old. He is orange and white. He has a problem with his two back legs. Prescott has feeling in the back of his legs but he just can’t pull them both forward to walk, but sometimes he can stand. He can use a litter box but needs a tall bin. He gets along well with other cats, not sure about dogs. Prescott may urinate a little when he gets excited, but will wear a small diaper. Give this special guy a chance.
Artemis
Artemis is shy, but friendly. She often likes to be petted. She will stay in your lap, but might be a little unsure. She'll need a couple weeks to warm up to her forever home. But she will be a very good companion.
