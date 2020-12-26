 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week

Tiger

Tiger is a male domestic short hair orange Tabby. He is around 2 yrs old. Tiger is such a fun cat and he loves to play and be around other cats. He is up for adoption at Petsmart in Schererville through Treasured Friends Animal Rescue. So come see this fun loving boy. You won’t be disappointed. After an approved application we can set up a meet and greet.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Emily and Emma

Emily is a little shy. She was found under a trailer with her sister, Emma, and they would love to be adopted together as they are super close. They are 5 months old. Emily is already spayed and Emma is waiting for her turn to spayed.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Rodger

Rodger is a one-year-old neutered and vaccinated male cat. He has a personality that is really laid back and he just wants to lay in your lap.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Paulie

Paulie is a four-year-old spayed female cat. Paulie has a personality that is very typical of a cat who wants to be the center of attention.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Mouse and Conor

Mouse and Conor are 3 1/2-month-old brothers looking for a forever home together. These playful, loving young guys will bring you years of enjoyment and love.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

