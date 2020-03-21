Pets of the Week

Gypsy

Gypsy is a spunky girl who would love a cat tree to climb on. She loves to meow and purr during chin rubs and back scratches. She enjoys batting around stuffed mice and chasing jingle balls. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines and deworming.

FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Fluffy

Fluffy is a sweet girl. She is a beautiful, long-haired Calico and is very friendly. Her owner passed away and no one in the family can take her. She will be at Petsmart on the weekends.

FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Email slitke1@msn.com or go to http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/IN244.html for more information. We are also in need of fosters. Contact info: Griffith Animal Control at 219-922-1766.

Missy

