Pets of the Week

Gypsy
Gypsy is a spunky girl who would love a cat tree to climb on. She loves to meow and purr during chin rubs and back scratches. She enjoys batting around stuffed mice and chasing jingle balls. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines and deworming.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Fluffy
Fluffy is a sweet girl. She is a beautiful, long-haired Calico and is very friendly. Her owner passed away and no one in the family can take her. She will be at Petsmart on the weekends.
Missy
Missy is a sweet senior girl that came back to American Greyhound at the age of 8. Missy does well with cats and dogs of all sizes. She loves affection and attention. We believe Missy would be happiest in a home with another dog as she relies on the other dogs in her foster home to feel secure and confident. Missy would also do best in a home with minimal stairs. She has difficulty navigating full flights of stairs. Missy loves people of all ages. She has met young children and does very well with the appropriate attention and love they give her. Missy does like to play with toys when the mood strikes. Overall, Missy is an outgoing, yet laid back senior hound that will make the perfect addition to your family.
Bella
Bella is a wonderful, happy girl. She lost her home when her family moved. She is very sweet. She would make a great addition to any family.
King
If you are looking for a bigger boy, this is King. He is a beautiful dog looking for a home. He was chipped and no one returned to pick him up. Now he needs a home, not a cage at the shelter. He is a Labrador Retriever mix. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
