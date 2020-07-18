Pets of the Week

FYI: If you’d like to learn more about Cheech, contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.

Gus

Gus is looking for a quiet senior home. He is such a lover and is so sweet. He is taking meds for his arthritis in his back legs. He was also treated for heartworms. Now he needs a home to rest and relax.

Kindle

Kindle is one of three sweet, brown tabby siblings. He is such a purr bug and lover. He is neutered, up to date on vaccines and dewormed. These kittens do get along with other cats and one small dog.