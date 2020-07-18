Pets of the Week

Winnie, Ozark, Lyric and Bubblin
Four gorgeous kittens are featured. Winnie is not available for adoption yet. Ozark (the only male) is such a love bug. Lyric and Bubblin enjoy playing on the cat trees and swatting at cat wands. All of these kittens enjoy human interaction and playtime. They are all medium/long hair. They do well with one small dog and other cats.
FYI: Please note we do accept multiple applications on our cats/kittens. We also do not hold any kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send a message to treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Cheech
Cheech is a 4-year-old Greyhound Lurcher (Greyhound mix used in field trial races). He has a lot of spunk. He loves to play with his toys, other dogs and especially people. Cheech is currently completing The Greyhound Inmate Experience program (TGIE). He has been excelling at this training program, but occasionally he decides he would rather play than do his commands. Can you blame him? Who doesn’t want to have fun? Cheech would be happiest in a home without cats.
Gus
Gus is looking for a quiet senior home. He is such a lover and is so sweet. He is taking meds for his arthritis in his back legs. He was also treated for heartworms. Now he needs a home to rest and relax.
Kindle
Kindle is one of three sweet, brown tabby siblings. He is such a purr bug and lover. He is neutered, up to date on vaccines and dewormed. These kittens do get along with other cats and one small dog.
Toby
Are you looking for a walking buddy? Toby would love to be the one. This guy is under a year old and about 30 pounds. He is a Jack Russell mix. He is in a foster home with other dogs and is a good boy.
