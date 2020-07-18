Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week

Winnie, Ozark, Lyric and Bubblin

Four gorgeous kittens are featured. Winnie is not available for adoption yet. Ozark (the only male) is such a love bug. Lyric and Bubblin enjoy playing on the cat trees and swatting at cat wands. All of these kittens enjoy human interaction and playtime. They are all medium/long hair. They do well with one small dog and other cats.

FYI: Please note we do accept multiple applications on our cats/kittens. We also do not hold any kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send a message to treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call  219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Cheech

Cheech is a 4-year-old Greyhound Lurcher (Greyhound mix used in field trial races). He has a lot of spunk. He loves to play with his toys, other dogs and especially people. Cheech is currently completing The Greyhound Inmate Experience program (TGIE). He has been excelling at this training program, but occasionally he decides he would rather play than do his commands. Can you blame him? Who doesn’t want to have fun? Cheech would be happiest in a home without cats.

FYI: If you'd like to learn more about Cheech, contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.

Gus

Gus is looking for a quiet senior home. He is such a lover and is so sweet. He is taking meds for his arthritis in his back legs. He was also treated for heartworms. Now he needs a home to rest and relax.

FYI: Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet.

Kindle

Kindle is one of three sweet, brown tabby siblings. He is such a purr bug and lover. He is neutered, up to date on vaccines and dewormed. These kittens do get along with other cats and one small dog.

FYI: Email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com to schedule a meet and greet.

Toby

Are you looking for a walking buddy? Toby would love to be the one. This guy is under a year old and about 30 pounds. He is a Jack Russell mix. He is in a foster home with other dogs and is a good boy.

FYI: Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet him.

