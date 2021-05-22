Pets of the Week

PJ

PJ was a young kitten when she came in. She wants to be nice but is having a hard time trusting people. She is looking for a home with an owner who can help her trust and understand people will not hurt her.

FYI: If this is something you can do, please call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. She is well worth the time. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Precious

Precious is a senior poodle who was surrendered because her person passed away. She's approximately 12 years old and very sweet. Her eyes are very bad. Precious is looking for a forever home. She's being fostered by Aggie.

FYI: If you are interested in adopting Precious, send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Blinky

Blinky is a super sweet, silly, snuggly 4 1/2-year-old princess. She loves to play and cuddle.