Pets of the Week

PJ
PJ was a young kitten when she came in. She wants to be nice but is having a hard time trusting people. She is looking for a home with an owner who can help her trust and understand people will not hurt her.
FYI: If this is something you can do, please call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. She is well worth the time. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Precious
Precious is a senior poodle who was surrendered because her person passed away. She's approximately 12 years old and very sweet. Her eyes are very bad. Precious is looking for a forever home. She's being fostered by Aggie.
FYI: If you are interested in adopting Precious, send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Blinky
Blinky is a super sweet, silly, snuggly 4 1/2-year-old princess. She loves to play and cuddle.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Linus
Linus is a 2 1/2-year-old lovely boy who was admitted as a kitten with his sister Lucy. He can be a little shy at first but has a lot of potential with the right person.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Shane
Shane is a 7-month-old pit bull who was used for bait. He is very low key and is dog and cat friendly. Shane is neutered and currently vaccinated.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Apollo
Apollo is a senior dog who was passed around and then left to fend for himself. He is neutered and vaccinated and is very low key.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.