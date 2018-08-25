Beau
Meet Beau (aka "Bo"). Beau is a a two-year-old adult male Shepherd mix. He's brown with black and weighs about 75 pounds. Beau is moderately active, energetic and knows some basic commands. He's housebroken, neutered and is good with children. Beau also is good with other dogs and with cats.
FYI: Call The Humane Society of Hobart at 219-942-0103 or stop in from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Marsh-a-Mallow
This pretty kitty is Marsh-a-Mallow. You might remember her from the recent Sweetheart contest. This snow white princess is still waiting for her forever family. She is 3 years old and would probably do best as your only kitty. If you have love and cat treats to give that is all you need to win her heart.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit our website, catsociety.org
Misty
This is Misty. She is adorable, cuddly and would be a great source of entertainment. We absolutely adore her and know that you will too.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit catsociety.org
Darcy
Darcy is a two-year-old female. She is looking for her forever home. Can she be yours?
FYI: Visit humansocietynorthwestindiana.org
Blu
This is Blu. He's blue because he needs a loving home. Can you make him smile again?
FYI: Visit humansocietynorthwestindiana.org
Gino
Gino is a male cat who loves to purr. Can he be yours?
FYI: Visit humansocietynorthwestindiana.org
Shorty
Shorty got his name because he has a short tail. He is a loving cat who needs a home and someone to love him. Is it you?
FYI: Visit humansocietynorthwestindiana.org
Tommy
Tommy is a two-year-old lover of nature. He's been waiting for the right home for awhile. Maybe it will be you who adopts him.
FYI: Visit humansocietynorthwestindiana.org
Hudson
Hudson is a brown male classic tabby domestic medium-haired kitten who was born in March 2018. He and his siblings were rescued from a hoarding situation in Wheatfield. Hudson has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Besides being such a beautiful kitty, Hudson is as sweet as sweet can be. He's super affectionate and a real cuddler. He has a very playful side too. Hudson loves toys of all kinds but he is particularly partial to feather wands. He loves climbing a cat tree so he can look out the window and check out the birds outside.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Ashlee
Ashlee is a female dilute tortoiseshell cat who was born in June 2016. She was found, along with her two kittens, living in a boat in Michigan. Ashley has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She is a very confident kitty. New areas and people don't intimidate her at all. Ashley loves to play fetch and also likes to play on wood floors because the toys move faster. Ashley loves people but would prefer being the only cat in the house.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Mika
Mika is part of a litter of puppies. They are Border Collie/Australian Shepherd mixes. Mika has brothers and one more sister. If you are interested in a puppy, visit TreasuredFriendsRescue.org and fill out an application. They are in foster homes and we will set up meet and greets.
FYI: Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call the Shelter at 219-922-1766 to set up a meet and greet.
Charley
Charley is an American Bulldog mix. He is neutered and up to date on vaccinations. He has a lot of energy and would like a big fenced yard to run in.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting. Pets are shown at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Please come and meet all the pets looking for homes.
Ora
Ora has patiently been waiting for her special person. She's a sassy, fun loving girl that loves to play, and she can be very affectionate too. Ora is selective about who she likes, and this has been a downfall in finding her that purrfect home. Her right person would be a single person, a couple or a family with older teens in the house. Ora would be a candidate for a home with other cats that love to play. She's as cute as can be.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Sparkle
Sparkle is a sassy tortie girl who is good with other cats when proper, slow introductions are made. She is playful and full of energy. Sparkle's cutest, most unique feature is her mustache. She would do best in a home without young children.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.