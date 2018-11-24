Gypsy
Gypsy is a young adult female Domestic mix. She is estimated to be about 2 years old. Gypsy is spayed and is current on her rabies vaccination.
FYI: Call The Humane Society of Hobart at 219-942-0103 or stop in 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 11 a..m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Pepper
Pepper, who was born in 2010, is sophisticated and has a lot of finesse. She is sweet, gentle and overall easy going. Pepper would be a great addition to the family.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit catsociety.org
Snickers
Snickers is very clean. She likes cuddles, kisses and being rocked like a baby.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website, catsociety.org
Patty-Cake
Patty-Cake loves to play all day long with her other siblings. They were found all alone in a crate.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org
Joe
Joe was a hot mess before he was groomed. Now he can see and he's waiting for his new owners.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org
Rosalind
Rosalind is a female black & white tuxedo domestic shorthaired cat who was born in February 2017. She and her kittens were rescued from a local kill shelter. Rosalind has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She is very sweet natured but a little on the quiet side. Once she gets to know you, it doesn't take long for her to warm up to you. Rosalind likes to play with toys; feather toys are her favorite! If you have time and a quiet home Rosalind is just the one for you.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Carolyn
Carolyn is a female white and orange tabby domestic shorthaired cat who was born in 2016. She and her kitten, Bonfire, were rescued from a local kill shelter. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Carolyn is very easy going, affectionate and talkative. She enjoys good petting and cuddling sessions and shows her affection by grooming everyone. She and her Bonfire are really attached to each other and it would be great if a family gave them a home together.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Mr. Jones
Mr. Jones is a German Shepherd mix. He is a great dog. He had heartworm when he came in and was treated. He is neutered, micro chipped and vaccinated. He is ready for a family.
FYI: Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call the shelter to make an appointment to meet her at 219-922-1766.