Pets of the Week

Butch
Butch is a good boy. Although he hasn't figured out toys yet, he does love being out in the yard with his human friends. He enjoys rubs and doing tricks for treats. Butch also seems to get along with other dogs. He is good on a leash and is such a cool looking little guy. He weighs 36 pounds and his legs and snout are speckled like you would see on a Cattle dog.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please let us know by emailing treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Shrimpy
Shrimpyis a laid back girl but does not like taking pictures. She is friendly and front declawed. She loves to be petted. Her owners moved and could not take her with them. She needs a new home. Shrimpy is a wonderful girl who is well worth the time.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon til 4 p.m.
Angel
Angel was found as a stray walking along the beach in Gary. No one came forward to claim her after two weeks and now she is up for adoption. Angel has a happy personality as you can see by her smiling face. She is a dog, cat, and children friendly pet and would make a great companion. Angel is about 1 to 2-years old.
Anubis
Anubis is about 1-year-old. He is a mixed breed who was abandoned behind the shelter. Anubis is dog and cat friendly. He may look intimidating but he is not.
Roxy
Roxy is a 1-year-old cat who was found inside of a plastic crate outside. She is still a little skittish and will need some TLC.
Cooper
Cooper was left outside of the shelter in a cardboard box with kittens. He still has a problem with humans, but once he knows you he is fine.