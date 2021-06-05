Pets of the Week

Butch

Butch is a good boy. Although he hasn't figured out toys yet, he does love being out in the yard with his human friends. He enjoys rubs and doing tricks for treats. Butch also seems to get along with other dogs. He is good on a leash and is such a cool looking little guy. He weighs 36 pounds and his legs and snout are speckled like you would see on a Cattle dog.

Shrimpy

Shrimpyis a laid back girl but does not like taking pictures. She is friendly and front declawed. She loves to be petted. Her owners moved and could not take her with them. She needs a new home. Shrimpy is a wonderful girl who is well worth the time.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon til 4 p.m.

