 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week

Benson

Benson is a boxer/pit bull terrier mix. He is still quite a puppy and loves to play in the yard. He is very affectionate and wants to be near humans. Benson likes to chase after toys but hasn't caught on about how to return them yet.

Giovanni Taliaferro, the Director of Memorabilia Design for Hard Rock International, gave a guided tour of music memorabilia tied to the Jackson family on Wednesday.

FYI: Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application on treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Mojito

Mojito is a 2-month old male. He has medium hair, is white with some gray. He’s been neutered and is up to date on his distemper shots. Mojito is very friendly and very playful. He loves other cats and is okay with dogs.

FYI: Call to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Kenny

Kenny is a mixed breed dog. He gets along with other dogs and children don't scare him. Kenny was found running in a neighborhood and everyone kept feeding him. Finally someone took him into the shelter so he could be safe. He is neutered and vaccinated and would make a great pet.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Gonesy

Gonesy is a 5-month-old lab mix who is brownish gray in color. He needs some training. Gonesy might get along with younger cats who want to play but he chases the older cats in the foster home. He is a smart pup. Gonesy is not completely house trained. He is around 38 pounds.

FYI: Call to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. You may send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Zoey

Zoey is a 2-to-3-year-old mixed breed. She is spayed and current with vaccinations. Zoey has a sweet personality. She walks well on a leash and likes to take her time with the walk. Zoey would do well in a home being the only dog and with children who are older and will respect her boundaries.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis Police Officer who killed George Floyd last May, was found guilty of all charges on Tuesday.

Wylie

Take a look at those gorgeous locks. This good-looking guy is Wylie. When you first meet Wylie he may seem a bit shy or reserved. Once he is comfortable with you, he enjoys being admired and being petted. You might find him soaking in the sunshine or cozied up under blankets.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts