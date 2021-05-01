Pets of the Week

Benson
Benson is a boxer/pit bull terrier mix. He is still quite a puppy and loves to play in the yard. He is very affectionate and wants to be near humans. Benson likes to chase after toys but hasn't caught on about how to return them yet.
FYI: Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application on treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Mojito
Mojito is a 2-month old male. He has medium hair, is white with some gray. He’s been neutered and is up to date on his distemper shots. Mojito is very friendly and very playful. He loves other cats and is okay with dogs.
FYI: Call to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Kenny
Kenny is a mixed breed dog. He gets along with other dogs and children don't scare him. Kenny was found running in a neighborhood and everyone kept feeding him. Finally someone took him into the shelter so he could be safe. He is neutered and vaccinated and would make a great pet.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Gonesy
Gonesy is a 5-month-old lab mix who is brownish gray in color. He needs some training. Gonesy might get along with younger cats who want to play but he chases the older cats in the foster home. He is a smart pup. Gonesy is not completely house trained. He is around 38 pounds.
FYI: Call to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. You may send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Zoey
Zoey is a 2-to-3-year-old mixed breed. She is spayed and current with vaccinations. Zoey has a sweet personality. She walks well on a leash and likes to take her time with the walk. Zoey would do well in a home being the only dog and with children who are older and will respect her boundaries.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Wylie
Take a look at those gorgeous locks. This good-looking guy is Wylie. When you first meet Wylie he may seem a bit shy or reserved. Once he is comfortable with you, he enjoys being admired and being petted. You might find him soaking in the sunshine or cozied up under blankets.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.