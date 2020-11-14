Pets of the Week

Ben and Cookie
Ben and Cookie are sweet, playful, socialized and will steal your pillow every night. They play hard during the day, but once it’s time for bed, they love to be close...as close as possible. They have the cutest little spots. Ben and Cookie were born June 19. They have all their shots, are dewormed and neutered.
FYI: Please note we do accept multiple applications on our cats/kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Poppy
Poppy is a big boned cat. She is about five years old and people just fall in love with her. Poppy gets along with other cats and dogs don't really scare her either.
FYI: Poppy will be at Pet Supplies Plus in Crown Point from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov.14. Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Paulie
Paulie is a four-year-old spayed female. She would do great in a home by herself.
FYI: Paulie will be at Pet Supplies Plus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov.14. Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Blinky
At the end of December 2016, Blinky and her litter mates were left in a carrier at the shelter. Blinky is super sweet and outgoing. She seeks out attention and loves to cuddle with the other kitties.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Brin
Brin is a 1 1/2-year-old petite little girl. She is quiet and a little wary of strangers but is warming up. She likes to play with feather toys. She will hang back when getting treats or attention and wait her turn. She needs a calm home - probably no dogs in the home.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Chatterbox
Chatterbox is a super sweet gentleman who loves to “talk”.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website at catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!