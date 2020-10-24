Pets of the Week

Buttons
This gorgeous 10-year-old boy was picked up as a stray a few months ago. He is mellow and chill. He would make a great lap cat for someone.
FYI: For more information, please visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Boots
Boots is a wonderful boy. He is affectionate and sweet. He is a bit of a loner and prefers to be by himself than cuddling with other cats. He likes attention but is not one to be held. He is slow to warm up but is a real lover when he does.
Honeybun
Honeybun is a 4-month-old, female, tabby DSH kitten. True to her name, she is super sweet and affectionate. She can be a little shy but you can always win her over with some sweet talk and pets. She gets along with other cats just fine and enjoys a good play session. Older children and calm dogs are ok with her. Her favorite past times are cuddling, playing and taking naps. She is being fostered by Olimpia.
FYI: Please note we do accept multiple applications on our cats/kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Rafee
Rafee is a gorgeous, cool 8 1/2-year-old girl looking for her forever home. She would be a great companion cat.
Tater Tot
Sweet little Tater Tot loves to “sing.” She enjoys being around people but is not too fond of other cats. She would do better in a single kitty home.
Ella
Ella is such a sweet girl. She is a black Cocker Spaniel. Ella is looking for an active home with someone who will play ball with her.
FYI: If you are interested in her, please fill out an application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
