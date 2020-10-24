Pets of the Week

Buttons

This gorgeous 10-year-old boy was picked up as a stray a few months ago. He is mellow and chill. He would make a great lap cat for someone.

FYI: For more information, please visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Boots

Boots is a wonderful boy. He is affectionate and sweet. He is a bit of a loner and prefers to be by himself than cuddling with other cats. He likes attention but is not one to be held. He is slow to warm up but is a real lover when he does.

Honeybun

Honeybun is a 4-month-old, female, tabby DSH kitten. True to her name, she is super sweet and affectionate. She can be a little shy but you can always win her over with some sweet talk and pets. She gets along with other cats just fine and enjoys a good play session. Older children and calm dogs are ok with her. Her favorite past times are cuddling, playing and taking naps. She is being fostered by Olimpia.