 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Boots

Boots is a very sweet and playful girl who loves attention. She enjoys being petted and feather toys are her favorite. Boots would do best in a home with no small children. She does well with other cats, but dogs might be a bit much for her.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Four Magellanic penguin chicks, hatched in May, toured the Shedd Aquarium's "Oceanarium" section to become familiar with the sights, sounds and smells, staff said. Video provided by aquarium staff.

Moe

Moe is a beautiful, funny, sweet 10-month old kitten who loves people and other cats. He is such a great guy.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Ramzees

Ramzees is a big lovable terrier mix. He is a 1-year-old neutered and vaccinated male. Ramzees was surrendered because he got too big. He gets along with other dogs and cats are ok with him. Ramzees is a gentle giant with a huge heart.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Tilly

Tilly is a 1-year-old cat who had five beautiful babies. She is very sweet and vocal. Tilly will be spayed shortly and would love to find her forever home.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Kayden

Kayden is a 1-year-old neutered and vaccinated male cat. His personality is one that is very hard to describe. Kayden is very vocal and will love to talk to you as you walk by his cage.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Editor Marc Chase interviews Sarahi Unzueta, part of the "Hoosiers We've Lost" project.

Coffee

Coffee is such a lovable playful snuggle-bug. He is happiest with a toy in his mouth and his tush on your lap. Coffee loves toys of all kinds and likes to play with other dogs. He is very smart and already knows sit, shake, and stay. Coffee is very well behaved and would be a loyal sidekick.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts