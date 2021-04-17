Pets of the Week

Boots

Boots is a very sweet and playful girl who loves attention. She enjoys being petted and feather toys are her favorite. Boots would do best in a home with no small children. She does well with other cats, but dogs might be a bit much for her.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Moe

Moe is a beautiful, funny, sweet 10-month old kitten who loves people and other cats. He is such a great guy.

Ramzees

Ramzees is a big lovable terrier mix. He is a 1-year-old neutered and vaccinated male. Ramzees was surrendered because he got too big. He gets along with other dogs and cats are ok with him. Ramzees is a gentle giant with a huge heart.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Tilly