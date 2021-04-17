Pets of the Week

Boots
Boots is a very sweet and playful girl who loves attention. She enjoys being petted and feather toys are her favorite. Boots would do best in a home with no small children. She does well with other cats, but dogs might be a bit much for her.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Moe
Moe is a beautiful, funny, sweet 10-month old kitten who loves people and other cats. He is such a great guy.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Ramzees
Ramzees is a big lovable terrier mix. He is a 1-year-old neutered and vaccinated male. Ramzees was surrendered because he got too big. He gets along with other dogs and cats are ok with him. Ramzees is a gentle giant with a huge heart.
Tilly
Tilly is a 1-year-old cat who had five beautiful babies. She is very sweet and vocal. Tilly will be spayed shortly and would love to find her forever home.
Kayden
Kayden is a 1-year-old neutered and vaccinated male cat. His personality is one that is very hard to describe. Kayden is very vocal and will love to talk to you as you walk by his cage.
Coffee
Coffee is such a lovable playful snuggle-bug. He is happiest with a toy in his mouth and his tush on your lap. Coffee loves toys of all kinds and likes to play with other dogs. He is very smart and already knows sit, shake, and stay. Coffee is very well behaved and would be a loyal sidekick.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.