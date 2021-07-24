Pets of the Week

Jax

Jax is a 2-year-old Rottweiler pup. He has the wiggliest behind whenever he sees a human. He loves playing fetch in the yard and is a very good boy on a walk. He seems to get along with everyone he meets. Jax can spend his time wandering around the yard, gathering all the sniffs he can find.

FYI: If you have any questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Hal

Hal is a senior boy looking for his retirement home. He's very laid back and loves to be petted. He had very swollen joints when he arrived and couldn't walk very far. The folks here got him fixed up and he can actually go for a decent walk now. Hal loves getting out, even if it is just sniffing around the yard. He's also very treat motivated. He makes friends easily but is not sure about other dogs. Hal would rather be the only dog so he can be comfy the rest of his years.