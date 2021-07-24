Pets of the Week

Jax
Jax is a 2-year-old Rottweiler pup. He has the wiggliest behind whenever he sees a human. He loves playing fetch in the yard and is a very good boy on a walk. He seems to get along with everyone he meets. Jax can spend his time wandering around the yard, gathering all the sniffs he can find.
FYI: If you have any questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Hal
Hal is a senior boy looking for his retirement home. He's very laid back and loves to be petted. He had very swollen joints when he arrived and couldn't walk very far. The folks here got him fixed up and he can actually go for a decent walk now. Hal loves getting out, even if it is just sniffing around the yard. He's also very treat motivated. He makes friends easily but is not sure about other dogs. Hal would rather be the only dog so he can be comfy the rest of his years.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Stevie
Stevie is a stunning, sweet, loving 2-year-old Tuxie who came to Independent Cat Society following the death of his mother. He is such a wonderful boy.
FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Sky
Sky is a beautiful 4-year-old princess looking for her forever home. She came to Independent Cat Society as a kitten in 2017 and was adopted with her littermates. Unfortunately it didn’t work out and she was returned in May. She is a sweet, snuggly little girl who wants to be loved.
FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Julia
Julia is a senior dog who was abandoned. She is a low key dog who has a loving personality. She walks well on a leash and would make a great companion for an older couple.
Yoda
Yoda is a 4-year-old Jack Russell who is very sweet. He has a loving and playful personality and would do great in a home with children who like to play.