Pets of the Week

Pal
Meet Pal. He is a young boy about 1 to 1 1/2 years old. He's full of energy. Pal would love another dog to play with. He's a happy dog.
FYI: If you are interested in him, please fill out an application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
CC
Meet CC. CC was the mother to four beautiful kittens who have all been adopted. She’s around 2 years old and spayed. She is also up to date on vaccines and deworming. CC loves to explore, play, hunt, and sunbathe. She does very well with other cats. We would love to see CC go to a forever home that has other cats. She enjoys attention and loves to be held. CC is a short hair calico with brown Tabby. She loves belly rubs and loves to purr. She is being fostered by Sara.
FYI: We do not hold any kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send a message to treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Marley
Marley is a 2 to 3-year old boy. He is an active dog weighing about 60 pounds who requires a fenced yard. He is crate trained and house broken. He has gone to school and would enjoy a family of his own who would continue with his training. Marley is very strong and pulls on a leash. He has been fully vetted, neutered, current on vaccines, microchipped, heartworm tested negative and on prevention. Our adoption area is within a 150-mile radius of Valparaiso.
FYI: If interested in adopting, please submit an application at teambarc.com. His adoption fee is $300. Visit teambarc.com for more information and our online application. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Melly
Melly is a cute, little, almost four-yeafr-old female Tuxie looking for her forever home. She gets along Ok with other cats but would really prefer to be an only child.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Cindee
The last of the Brady Bunch kittens, Cindee was a little more shy than her siblings and was overlooked. She has become far more outgoing. In fact, she is a complete snuggler. She loves to play and cuddle. She's an absolute doll.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website at catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Pets of the Week is a weekly feature showcasing pets up for adoption in the Region.
