Pets of the Week

Pal

Meet Pal. He is a young boy about 1 to 1 1/2 years old. He's full of energy. Pal would love another dog to play with. He's a happy dog.

FYI: If you are interested in him, please fill out an application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

CC

Meet CC. CC was the mother to four beautiful kittens who have all been adopted. She’s around 2 years old and spayed. She is also up to date on vaccines and deworming. CC loves to explore, play, hunt, and sunbathe. She does very well with other cats. We would love to see CC go to a forever home that has other cats. She enjoys attention and loves to be held. CC is a short hair calico with brown Tabby. She loves belly rubs and loves to purr. She is being fostered by Sara.

FYI: We do not hold any kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send a message to treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.