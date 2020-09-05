Pets of the Week

Mama
Mama is a beautiful Calico who was the mother to 3 beautiful kittens. She is very loving and would love a forever home. She is up to date on vaccines, deworming and is spayed. She is being fostered by Kathy.
FYI: Please note we do accept multiple applications on our cats/kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Angel
Angel needs a home. Her owner passed away and she is looking for a retirement home. She has allergies and needs to eat special food. She has a hard time hearing but she is in great shape. Please call to meet her so she does not have to spend her last days in a cage at the shelter.
FYI: If you are interested in her, please fill out an application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Marley
Marley is a 2 to 3-year-old boy. He is an active dog weighing about 60 pounds that requires a fenced yard. He is crate trained and house broken. He has gone to school and would enjoy a family of his own who would continue with his training. He is very strong and pulls on a leash. He has been fully vetted, neutered, current on vaccines, microchipped, heartworm tested negative and on prevention. Our adoption area is within a 150-mile radius of Valparaiso.
FYI: If interested in adopting please submit an application at teambarc.com. His adoption fee is $300. Visit teambarc.com for more information and our online application. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Pal
Meet Pal. He is a young boy about 1 to 1 1/2 years old. He's full of energy. Pal would love another dog to play with. He's a happy dog.
FYI: If you are interested in him, please fill out an application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
CC
Meet CC. CC was the mother to four beautiful kittens who have all been adopted. She’s around 2 years old and spayed. She is also up to date on vaccines and deworming. CC loves to explore, play, hunt, and sunbathe. She does very well with other cats. We would love to see CC go to a forever home that has other cats. She enjoys attention and loves to be held. CC is a short hair Calico with brown Tabby. She loves belly rubs and loves to purr. She is being fostered by Sara.
FYI: We do not hold any kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send a message to treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
