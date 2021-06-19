 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week

Magic

Magic is a wonderful cat. His owner passed away and he needs a new forever home. Magic is a beautiful big boy and is very friendly.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Four Magellanic penguin chicks, hatched in May, toured the Shedd Aquarium's "Oceanarium" section to become familiar with the sights, sounds and smells, staff said. Video provided by aquarium staff.

Lilly

Lilly is three months old, spayed and has been dewormed. She is very playful and friendly. She loves to sleep with you and cuddle. Lilly is OK with other cats as long as they are not aggressive towards her, not sure about dogs, but we're sure she would adjust. She is being fostered by Kathy.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets.

Ralphee

Ralphee is a sweet 6-year-old gentleman who came to ICS about a year ago. He gets along with other kitties and people. As you can see by the picture, he is a polydactyl which means he has extra toes.

FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Pippin

Pippin is a nice gentle boy. He'a a bit reserved until he gets to know you. Pippin likes to play with toys but he rarely joins in to play with the other kitties.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Sasha

Sasha is a terrier mix. She is about 1-year-old and will be spayed this coming week. Her personality is pretty laid back. Sasha has no aggression towards dogs or cats and would make a great companion for a family.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Chelsea

Chelsea is about 3-years-old. She was found as a stray and gave birth to six wonderful puppies at the shelter. Chelsea gets along with most dogs and cats don't bother her at all. As you can see, she was strictly used for breeding and would love to find a wonderful home.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Hard Rock Casino opening guitar smash

1 of 13
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts