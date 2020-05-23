Pets of the Week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Misty

This is Misty. She is new to our home as a foster. She is shy but is not aggressive. Misty needs to be in a home with someone who has patience. She may hide for some time but is a very sweet kitten. Misty has a lot of potential and could be the most enjoyable loving pet you will ever have. She will need to be brushed from time to time. Please give this adorable little girl her loving home forever. If you give Misty the time she needs you won't regret choosing her.

FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Roxie

This is Roxie. She came into the shelter all skin and bones. Roxie was heart worm positive. But she's all treated, vaccinated, spayed and ready for a home. We will set up a meet and greet after an approved application is complete.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Also contact Griffith Animal Control at 219-922-1766.

Kris and Twinkle