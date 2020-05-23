Pets of the Week

Misty
This is Misty. She is new to our home as a foster. She is shy but is not aggressive. Misty needs to be in a home with someone who has patience. She may hide for some time but is a very sweet kitten. Misty has a lot of potential and could be the most enjoyable loving pet you will ever have. She will need to be brushed from time to time. Please give this adorable little girl her loving home forever. If you give Misty the time she needs you won't regret choosing her.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Roxie
This is Roxie. She came into the shelter all skin and bones. Roxie was heart worm positive. But she's all treated, vaccinated, spayed and ready for a home. We will set up a meet and greet after an approved application is complete.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Also contact Griffith Animal Control at 219-922-1766.
Kris and Twinkle
Kris and Twinkle are around 1-2 years old. They are a bonded pair and must go together. They are from a hoarder house. Kris is the brown tabby and Twinkle is a gray and white tabby. They are lovable but shy boys. Let’s find them a forever home so they can live a happy life, not in a cage. They are being fostered by Deanne.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Cindy Lou
Cindy Lou is a beautiful medium hair Tortie. She is a special needs cat with kidney disease. Don’t be turned away though. She is eating food that helps with her disease. Cindy Lou has been overlooked so many times because of her health issues. Just because she has kidney disease doesn’t mean she doesn’t deserve a forever home. She loves to look out the window and would love a lap to lay on forever. She is being fostered by Deanne.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Paisley
Paisley is a Papillon mix. She's looking for an adult home. She is a little nippy with her feet. We don't think she was held very much. Paisley is scared when getting picked up. She is a nice little girl. Meet and greets will be set up after an approved application.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Email slitke1@msn.com or go to http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/IN244.html for more information. We are also in need of fosters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!