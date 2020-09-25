Pets of the Week

Jordan
Jordan is an exceptionally loving and special little girl. She loves playing with her jingle mouse and chasing through her kitten tunnel, but her very favorite thing to do is lay on her foster mom or curl up by foster mom for some nice pets and huge purrs. And if her personality isn't enough to melt your heart.... just look at the adorable mustache. She is fun and will make an amazing best friend to someone looking for a sweet little kitty. She is being fostered by Cathy.
FYI: Please note we do accept multiple applications on our cats/kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send a message to treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting a pet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Clancy
Clancy is a beautiful, medium-haired sweetheart. He can be a little shy, but opens up quickly. He’s a really good boy.
FYI: For more information please visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Inky
Inky is a super sweet, loving little girl who loves everyone, kitty and person alike.
FYI: For more information please visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Shrek
Shrek is a lurcher and also a retired swim dog. He is half greyhound and half coonhound. Shrek has a wonderful personality. He is a loving and sweet boy that gets along well with dogs of all sizes, from greyhounds to dachshunds. Shrek is larger than your average male greyhound, so his size matches his big heart. He is approximately 2 1/2 years old and is currently participating in The Greyhound Inmate Experience (TGIE) where he is learning basic obedience commands. Shrek is hopeful that he will have an adopter waiting for him when he completes the program in November. To learn more about Shrek, contact our adoption coordinators.
FYI: You can learn more about the TGIE program here: http://tgie-greyhounds.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Ruby
Ruby is ready for a home. She is an adorable Terrier mix, maybe mixed with Chihuahua. She is a young dog that needs someone who will give her a loving home. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
