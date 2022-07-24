Pets of the Week

Lou and Chloe

Lou is so handsome. He is black. Lou is sweet and very playful. Chloe is his sister. She is a beautiful Dilute Tortie. They would love a home together. They are really bonded and would do better in a home together. They are being fostered by Kathy.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Jackie

Jackie was abandoned when her family moved. She is very friendly and active. Jackie is looking for another home to call her own. She is a funny, friendly and affectionate Labrador mix.

Nemo

Nemo is an 8-year-old male cat who is neutered and up to date on his shots. He is good with other cats and dogs. Nemo’s former owner got evicted from their home and couldn’t keep him. He is a friendly boy and would love to find his forever home. Nemo is being fostered by Madeline.

Molly

This little girl is looking for a home without small dogs or cats. She has been to training classes. She is a good girl. Molly was living with a small dog, but she would not leave it alone. She is a funny, friendly and affectionate Labrador mix.

