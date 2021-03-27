Pets of the Week

Misty is new to our home as a foster. She is shy but is not aggressive. She needs to be in a home with someone who has patience. She may hide for some time but is a very sweet kitten. Misty has a lot of potential and could be the most enjoyable loving pet you will ever have. She will need to be brushed from time to time. Please give this adorable little girl her loving home forever. If you give Misty the time she needs you won't regret choosing her.
Jackie is a female black/tan swim hound who is 2 1/2-years-old. She is currently completing the TGIE program. We will update her progress in the program soon.
FYI: Learn more about The Greyhound Inmate Experience here: http://www.tgie-greyhounds.org/. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Tango
Tango is a beautiful 2 1/2-year-old boy who is known to take naps under blankets and/or cat beds. Once you find him, he will yearn for all your love and attention and turn into a purring lovebug.
