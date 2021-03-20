Pets of the Week

Misty is new to our home as a foster. She is shy but is not aggressive. She needs to be in a home with someone who has patience. She may hide for some time but is a very sweet kitten. Misty has a lot of potential and could be the most enjoyable loving pet you will ever have. She will need to be brushed from time to time. Please give this adorable little girl her loving home forever. If you give Misty the time she needs you won't regret choosing her.