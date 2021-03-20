Pets of the Week

Misty
Misty is new to our home as a foster. She is shy but is not aggressive. She needs to be in a home with someone who has patience. She may hide for some time but is a very sweet kitten. Misty has a lot of potential and could be the most enjoyable loving pet you will ever have. She will need to be brushed from time to time. Please give this adorable little girl her loving home forever. If you give Misty the time she needs you won't regret choosing her.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Jackie
Jackie is a female black/tan swim hound who is 2 1/2-years-old. She is currently completing the TGIE program. We will update her progress in the program soon.
FYI: Learn more about The Greyhound Inmate Experience here: http://www.tgie-greyhounds.org/. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Tango
Tango is a beautiful 2 1/2-year-old boy who is known to take naps under blankets and/or cat beds. Once you find him, he will yearn for all your love and attention and turn into a purring lovebug.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
April
April is an almost 4-year-old super soft princess who can be kind of shy at first. She warms up quickly for treats and would love a quiet home of her own.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Blanca
Blanca is still a puppy. She is a mix of a Dalmatian and Terrier. Blanca is spayed and current with her vaccinations. She was found as a stray and loves to play. Blanca would do great in a home with children who will be just as energetic as she is.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Goldie
Goldie is a Terrier mix who is about 2- to 3-years-old. She is very laid back and has a chilled personality. Goldie loves everyone and doesn't have a problem with dogs or cats. She will be spayed and vaccinated soon.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Pets of the Week is a regular feature highlighting pets up for adoption in the Region.