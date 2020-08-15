Pets of the Week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Axel

Meet Axel. He is a beautiful Doberman Pinscher. Axel is a nice boy. He is looking for a great home.

FYI: If you are interested in him please fill out an application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m.

Kalvin

Kalvin was born April 9, 2020 and is the brother to Kindle (who was adopted). Kalvin did have a small eye issue but it was resolved by surgery. He is neutered, vaccinated, and dewormed. Kalvin will need lots of love in his new forever home. He loves to make biscuits and be cuddled with. He does play but enjoys human interaction. He does well with other cats and 1 small dog. He is such a handsome kitten. He is being fostered by Sara.

FYI: Please note we do not hold any kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Screech