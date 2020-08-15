You have permission to edit this article.
Pets of the Week

Axel

Meet Axel. He is a beautiful Doberman Pinscher. Axel is a nice boy. He is looking for a great home.

FYI: If you are interested in him please fill out an application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m.

Kalvin

Kalvin was born April 9, 2020 and is the brother to Kindle (who was adopted). Kalvin did have a small eye issue but it was resolved by surgery. He is neutered, vaccinated, and dewormed. Kalvin will need lots of love in his new forever home. He loves to make biscuits and be cuddled with. He does play but enjoys human interaction. He does well with other cats and 1 small dog. He is such a handsome kitten. He is being fostered by Sara.

FYI: Please note we do not hold any kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Screech

Meet handsome Screech. He has a lot of energy and enjoys wrestling with other cats so he would love to have a friend. He is Ok with dogs but still gets a little scared if they come up fast. After a long day of play, he likes to cuddle with his people and nap. His is neutered and up to date on his vaccines for the year. He is estimated to be born around 3/26/2020.

FYI: Please note we do not hold any kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Tofu

Tofu is an 8-year- old girl looking for a home of her own. She can be a little shy but is very sweet. Hope you can stop by and meet her.

FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Butch and Cassidy

Butch and Cassidy are almost 11 months old and they are looking for their forever home. They are sweet, cuddly, playful and silly.

FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Pets of the Week features pets that are up for adoption in the Region.

