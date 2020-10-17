 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week

Honeybun

Honeybun is a 4-month-old, female, tabby DSH kitten. True to her name, she is super sweet and affectionate. She can be a little shy but you can always win her over with some sweet talk and pets. She gets along with other cats just fine and enjoys a good play session. Older children and calm dogs are ok with her. Her favorite past times are cuddling, playing and taking naps. She is being fostered by Olimpia.

FYI: Please note we do accept multiple applications on our cats/kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call  219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Rafee

Rafee is a gorgeous, cool 8 1/2-year-old girl looking for her forever home. She would be a great companion cat.

Tater Tot

Sweet little Tater Tot loves to “sing.” She enjoys being around people but is not too fond of other cats. She would do better in a single kitty home.

Ella

Ella is such a sweet girl. She is a black Cocker Spaniel. Ella is looking for an active home with someone who will play ball with her.

Ruby

Ruby is ready for a home. She is an adorable Terrier mix, maybe mixed with Chihuahua. She is a young dog that needs someone who will give her a loving home. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.

