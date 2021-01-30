Pets of the Week

Forest
Forest is a Brindle Mastiff mix. He is looking for a home with a fenced-in yard and someone experienced with his breed. He is a large sized dog. Forest would love to go for long hikes and beach trips. He has been up for adoption for about a year so he would love to find his forever home soon. We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Lulu
Lulu is a 3 1/2-year-old Dilute Tortie who loves to be admired and adored. She can usually be found laying in a soft bed or on a fluffy blanket, waiting for a lap to claim as her own.
FYI: For more information, visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Eddie
Eddie is a super chill almost 2 1/2-year-old guy who was brought in as a stray. He is calm and sweet and would love a home of his own.
Princess
Princess is a one-year-old female who will be spayed soon. She was given to the shelter because the owner's mother died and he needed to find a place for Princess.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Tuffy
Tuffy is looking for an owner who has experience with the chihuahua breed. He needs a home with no small children. He is not doing well in a shelter setting. It’s very loud there and he would love a calm, quiet home. We are not sure how he would do with other animals. We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application. It may take a few meet and greets for Tuffy to get used to you.
Sweetie
Sweetie was an owner surrender and now once again is looking for her forever home. Her name fits her perfectly. She absolutely loves to be petted. She purrs instantly. Sweetie does take a medication for anxiety but it doesn’t seem to be a major problem at the shelter. The red blanket she's pictured with is her favorite. She does need to be the only kitty. She is up to date on vaccines, deworming and is spayed. We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send a message to treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
