Pets of the Week

Otis
If you know of anyone looking for a large breed, send them our way and show them Otis. Otis is around one-year-old. He's 80-90 pounds and is a lab mix. Otis loves to go on walks. He needs to be the only dog and will need training and patience. We are also opening up the option of “foster to adopt” for him. He's a huge lover.
FYI: After an approved application we can set up a meet and greet. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Chloe
Chloe is two-years-old. She is a Beagle and Pit Bull mix. She is spayed and currently vaccinated. She has to be the only dog in the house. Chloe is friendly to children.
Venus
Venus is a sweet dog that loves everyone and doesn't seem to mind cats. She is about two-years-old and will be spayed soon.
Arrie
Arrie is a one-year-old spayed female. She gave birth to kittens at the shelter and now it is her time to find a home.
Tiger
Tiger is a domestic male short hair orange Tabby. He is around 2 years old. He is such a fun cat and loves to play and be around other cats. Tiger is up for adoption at Petsmart in Schererville through Treasured Friends Animal Rescue. Come to see this fun loving boy. You won’t be disappointed. After an approved application we can set up a meet and greet.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Thomasina
Thomasina is an adorable three-year-old Ginger who came to Independent Cat Society (ICS) with her kittens. Many of the kittens have found their forever homes, but Thomasina is still waiting for someone to choose her. Maybe you are the one.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic