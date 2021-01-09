Pets of the Week

Otis

If you know of anyone looking for a large breed, send them our way and show them Otis. Otis is around one-year-old. He's 80-90 pounds and is a lab mix. Otis loves to go on walks. He needs to be the only dog and will need training and patience. We are also opening up the option of “foster to adopt” for him. He's a huge lover.

FYI: After an approved application we can set up a meet and greet. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Chloe

Chloe is two-years-old. She is a Beagle and Pit Bull mix. She is spayed and currently vaccinated. She has to be the only dog in the house. Chloe is friendly to children.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Venus

Venus is a sweet dog that loves everyone and doesn't seem to mind cats. She is about two-years-old and will be spayed soon.