Pets of the Week

Kenny

This is Kenny. He is a happy go lucky little guy who is 6 years old. The owner was moving and could not keep him. He did live with a single lady. Kenny weighs about nine pounds. We will set up a meet and greet after an approved application is complete.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call Griffith Animal Control at 219-922-1766.

Lady bug

Lady bug is a Tortie who is around 2 years old. She is at the Schererville PetSmart if you would like to see her. She deserves a forever home.

FYI: Before meeting any of our kitties you will need to fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Misty