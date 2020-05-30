Pets of the Week

Kenny
This is Kenny. He is a happy go lucky little guy who is 6 years old. The owner was moving and could not keep him. He did live with a single lady. Kenny weighs about nine pounds. We will set up a meet and greet after an approved application is complete.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call Griffith Animal Control at 219-922-1766.
Lady bug
Lady bug is a Tortie who is around 2 years old. She is at the Schererville PetSmart if you would like to see her. She deserves a forever home.
Misty
This is Misty. She is new to our home as a foster. She is shy but is not aggressive. Misty needs to be in a home with someone who has patience. She may hide for some time but is a very sweet kitten. Misty has a lot of potential and could be the most enjoyable loving pet you will ever have. She will need to be brushed from time to time. Please give this adorable little girl her loving home forever. If you give Misty the time she needs you won't regret choosing her.
Roxie
This is Roxie. She came into the shelter all skin and bones. Roxie was heart worm positive. But she's all treated, vaccinated, spayed and ready for a home. We will set up a meet and greet after an approved application is complete.
Kris and Twinkle
Kris and Twinkle are around 1-2 years old. They are a bonded pair and must go together. They are from a hoarder house. Kris is the brown tabby and Twinkle is a gray and white tabby. They are lovable but shy boys. Let’s find them a forever home so they can live a happy life, not in a cage. They are being fostered by Deanne.
