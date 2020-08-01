Pets of the Week

Marley
Marley is a 2 to 3-year old male Retriever mix. He is an active dog weighing about 60 pounds that requires a fenced yard. He is crate trained and house broken. Marley has gone to school and would enjoy a family of his own who would continue with his training. He is very strong and pulls on a leash. Marley has been fully vetted, neutered, current on vaccines, microchipped, heartworm-tested negative and on prevention.
FYI: Our adoption area is within a 150-mile radius of Valparaiso. If interested in adopting, please submit an application at teambarc.com. His adoption fee is $300.Visit teambarc.com for more information. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Biscuit
Biscuit is a very sweet little cuddler. She enjoys sleeping with her foster family when she's not playing. Biscuit loves to play with her sister and brother, Gravy and Jelly. Gravy or Jelly would both be a good match for her if you want two great kittens instead of one.
FYI: Please note we do not hold any kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Brooke
Brooke is a beautiful girl looking for a loving home. She would do best being the only pet. She loves people. Please help her get adopted before Christmas. She does deserve a warm loving family, not a cage at the shelter.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes. Email slitke1@msn.com or go to http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/IN244.html for more information.
Snickers
Snickers is a super sweet, super beautiful 2-year-old medium hair boy who wants to be part of your family.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Chicory
Chicory is a very sweet, loving 1-year-old girl who loves attention. She is beautiful and playful.
FYI: For more information please visit catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
