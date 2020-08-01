Pets of the Week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Marley

Marley is a 2 to 3-year old male Retriever mix. He is an active dog weighing about 60 pounds that requires a fenced yard. He is crate trained and house broken. Marley has gone to school and would enjoy a family of his own who would continue with his training. He is very strong and pulls on a leash. Marley has been fully vetted, neutered, current on vaccines, microchipped, heartworm-tested negative and on prevention.

FYI: Our adoption area is within a 150-mile radius of Valparaiso. If interested in adopting, please submit an application at teambarc.com. His adoption fee is $300.Visit teambarc.com for more information. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Biscuit

Biscuit is a very sweet little cuddler. She enjoys sleeping with her foster family when she's not playing. Biscuit loves to play with her sister and brother, Gravy and Jelly. Gravy or Jelly would both be a good match for her if you want two great kittens instead of one.