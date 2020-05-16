Pets of the Week

Roxie
This is Roxie. She came into the shelter all skin and bones. Roxie was heart worm positive. But she's all treated, vaccinated, spayed and ready for a home. We will set up a meet and greet after an approved application is complete.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Also contact Griffith Animal Control at 219-922-1766.
Kris and Twinkle
Kris and Twinkle are around 1-2 years old. They are a bonded pair and must go together. They are from a hoarder house. Kris is the brown tabby and Twinkle is a gray and white tabby. They are lovable but shy boys. Let’s find them a forever home so they can live a happy life, not in a cage. They are being fostered by Deanne.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Cindy Lou
Cindy Lou is a beautiful medium hair Tortie. She is a special needs cat with kidney disease. Don’t be turned away though. She is eating food that helps with her disease. Cindy Lou has been overlooked so many times because of her health issues. Just because she has kidney disease doesn’t mean she doesn’t deserve a forever home. She loves to look out the window and would love a lap to lay on forever. She is being fostered by Deanne.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Paisley
Paisley is a Papillon mix. She's looking for an adult home. She is a little nippy with her feet. We don't think she was held very much. Paisley is scared when getting picked up. She is a nice little girl. Meet and greets will be set up after an approved application.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Email slitke1@msn.com or go to http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/IN244.html for more information. We are also in need of fosters.
Groucho
Meet Groucho. He's about two years old. Groucho zips all over making everyone crack up. He loves to play and is so outgoing. Groucho seems to like and get along well with the other cats at the shelter. Bottom line, if you’re looking for a “cool cat,” Groucho is for you. He's full of life and personality.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
