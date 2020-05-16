Pets of the Week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Roxie

This is Roxie. She came into the shelter all skin and bones. Roxie was heart worm positive. But she's all treated, vaccinated, spayed and ready for a home. We will set up a meet and greet after an approved application is complete.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Also contact Griffith Animal Control at 219-922-1766.

Kris and Twinkle

Kris and Twinkle are around 1-2 years old. They are a bonded pair and must go together. They are from a hoarder house. Kris is the brown tabby and Twinkle is a gray and white tabby. They are lovable but shy boys. Let’s find them a forever home so they can live a happy life, not in a cage. They are being fostered by Deanne.

FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Cindy Lou