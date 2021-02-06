Pets of the Week

Forest
Forest is a Brindle Mastiff mix. He is looking for a home with a fenced-in yard and someone experienced with his breed. He is a large sized dog. Forest would love to go for long hikes and beach trips. He has been up for adoption for about a year so he would love to find his forever home soon. We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Luna
Luna is a stunning three-year-old girl who likes to be petted. She would make a great lap cat for someone.
FYI: For more information, please visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Fidget
Fidget is a six-month old princess looking for her forever home. She is playful, sweet and fun.
FYI: For more information, please visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Alvin
Alvin is a little under a year old. He's all grey. He’s up to date on his shots, neutered, Fiv/Felv negative and microchipped. Alvin is friendly and affectionate, very vocal and loves to play with wand toys and mice toys. He doesn’t do real well with other cats or dogs. He likes to have all the attention. No small children please. He is being fostered by Karen. We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Simba
Simba is two-years-old and is neutered and vaccinated. He gets along great with dogs, however, cats not so much.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Ozzie
Ozzie is a one-year-old neutered and vaccinated cat. He was dumped in a box outside by the garbage dumpster. Ozzie is very sweet and would make a great companion.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.