Pets of the Week

Forest

Forest is a Brindle Mastiff mix. He is looking for a home with a fenced-in yard and someone experienced with his breed. He is a large sized dog. Forest would love to go for long hikes and beach trips. He has been up for adoption for about a year so he would love to find his forever home soon. We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Luna

Luna is a stunning three-year-old girl who likes to be petted. She would make a great lap cat for someone.

FYI: For more information, please visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Fidget

Fidget is a six-month old princess looking for her forever home. She is playful, sweet and fun.