Pets of the Week

Twilight

Twilight is a beautiful all black domestic short hair cat. She's very shy, but not aggressive. She'll seek attention when she gets to know you. We're still working on some trust issues, but she's doing much better. Twilight is available for a meet and greet by appointment. Her foster mom is suggesting she stays as the only cat in the house.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please let us know by emailing treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Precious

Precious is a senior poodle who was surrendered because her person passed away. She's approximately 12 years old and very sweet. Her eyes are very bad. Precious is looking for a forever home. She's being fostered by Aggie.

FYI: If you are interested in adopting Precious, send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Louie

Louie is a 4-year-old house panther who would do best in a home where he can get lots of attention. Window sills would be a plus for him too, he loves to watch out the window and lounge in the sun.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is an adorable little princess who was admitted to ICS as a stray last month. She was a little shy at first but has really blossomed.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Shane

Shane is a 7-month-old pit bull who was used for bait. He is very low key and is dog and cat friendly. Shane is neutered and currently vaccinated.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Apollo

Apollo is a senior dog who was passed around and then left to fend for himself. He is neutered and vaccinated and is very low key.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

