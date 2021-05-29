Pets of the Week

Twilight

Twilight is a beautiful all black domestic short hair cat. She's very shy, but not aggressive. She'll seek attention when she gets to know you. We're still working on some trust issues, but she's doing much better. Twilight is available for a meet and greet by appointment. Her foster mom is suggesting she stays as the only cat in the house.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please let us know by emailing treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Precious

Precious is a senior poodle who was surrendered because her person passed away. She's approximately 12 years old and very sweet. Her eyes are very bad. Precious is looking for a forever home. She's being fostered by Aggie.

FYI: If you are interested in adopting Precious, send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Louie