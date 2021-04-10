Pets of the Week

Coffee
Coffee is such a lovable playful snuggle-bug. He is happiest with a toy in his mouth and his tush on your lap. Coffee loves toys of all kinds and likes to play with other dogs. He is very smart and already knows sit, shake, and stay. Coffee is very well behaved and would be a loyal sidekick.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Teddy
Teddy is just as fluffy and snuggly as his name suggests. He's a cute little lap dog that you can take with you anywhere. Teddy is treat motivated and will curl right up for ear scratches. He seems quite anxious at the shelter and barks at other dogs when they pass his cage. He may do best as an only dog.
FYI: Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application on treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Minnie
Minnie is a sweet, loving 2-year-old princess who came to Independent Cat Society in January after being abandoned in an apartment.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
My name is Tigger and I am a senior cat. My owner had a stroke and I had to be surrendered into a shelter. I am cat and dog friendly. I am not sure of children since I belonged to an older woman. I am already neutered and ready to be loved like I was loved.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Karem
My name is Karem and I am a 1-year-old neutered and vaccinated cat. I am still skittish and love to hide in my house. However, once I know you I will easily love you.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.