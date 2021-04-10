Pets of the Week

Coffee

Coffee is such a lovable playful snuggle-bug. He is happiest with a toy in his mouth and his tush on your lap. Coffee loves toys of all kinds and likes to play with other dogs. He is very smart and already knows sit, shake, and stay. Coffee is very well behaved and would be a loyal sidekick.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Teddy

Teddy is just as fluffy and snuggly as his name suggests. He's a cute little lap dog that you can take with you anywhere. Teddy is treat motivated and will curl right up for ear scratches. He seems quite anxious at the shelter and barks at other dogs when they pass his cage. He may do best as an only dog.

Minnie