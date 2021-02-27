Pets of the Week

Lyla
Lyla is a brown Tabby. She is a sweet girl who is looking for a forever home. Her previous family left her behind when they moved. She thought family was supposed to be forever. Lyla hates being in a cage. She's not used to this. She loves to play with toys. Lyla needs to be the only cat in her next home. She is being fostered by Deanna.
FYI: We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Juno
Juno was found living in a garage and was rescued and given to the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana. She is still somewhat skittish, but, once she knows you, she'll warm up to you. Juno is about eight months old and will be spayed soon.
Raspberry
Raspberry is a 1-year-old female cat who had three wonderful babies. Her babies are all adopted and now it is her turn. Raspberry loves to purr and stick out her paw to say hello. Please pick her for your pet. She will be spayed soon and will be ready to find a home.
Sophia
Sophia is as sweet as you can get for a lovable dog. She gets along with other dogs and cats don't seem to scare her. Sophia was abandoned and taken in by a kind individual during the cold weather. She is not a barker and she's probably about 1 or 2-years old. Sophia is a terrier mix.
Nova
Nova is a sweet baby girl. She came into the shelter as a stray and no one claimed her, not of any fault of hers. Her estimated birthday is December of 2017. She would love a fenced-in yard to run in. She does have a lot of energy so she hopes her new family is ready to play. She is a beautiful Brindle Pit mix.
Princess Leia
Princess Leia is a beauty. She is 3-years-old, sweet and friendly. Princess Leia was abandoned. She loves attention. It may take a while for her to adjust to other cats in the house. She likes to make little sounds to tell you about her day. Please consider adopting this beautiful girl. Let’s find her a forever home.
