Pets of the Week

Lyla

Lyla is a brown Tabby. She is a sweet girl who is looking for a forever home. Her previous family left her behind when they moved. She thought family was supposed to be forever. Lyla hates being in a cage. She's not used to this. She loves to play with toys. Lyla needs to be the only cat in her next home. She is being fostered by Deanna.

FYI: We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Juno

Juno was found living in a garage and was rescued and given to the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana. She is still somewhat skittish, but, once she knows you, she'll warm up to you. Juno is about eight months old and will be spayed soon.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Raspberry