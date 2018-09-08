Brownie
Brownie is a senior Chihuahua mix. He is such a nice boy. Brownie is looking for a retirement home. Even though he is a senior, he is an active boy who would love to be by your side.
FYI: Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show our adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call the Shelter at 219-922-1766 to set up a meet and greet.
Tink
Tink arrived at The Humane Society of Hobart as a stray in March. For the last 5 months she has been very patiently waiting her turn to be adopted like so many others that arrived after her. Every day she keeps her head up hoping that this will be the day her new human(s) arrive and that she gets her own yard to play in, her own house to lounge around in, her own personal food and water bowls and her very own toys to play with and treats to enjoy. Tink is an adult female Hound-Terrier mix. She's Brindle with white and weighs about 45 pounds. Tink is estimated to be 2 to 4 years old and is moderately active. She's responsive to basic training exercises, enjoys going for walks and does well on a leash. Tink does well with other dogs in play groups.
FYI: Call The Humane Society of Hobart at 219-942-0103 or stop in from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays; 11 a.m. to 5 pm. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Ruby
Ruby is the last of her litter. She is about 5 months old. Ruby is a really sweet girl that wants nothing more than to sit in your lap. Cool weather will be here before you know it and this girl is sure to make a great lap warmer.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit our website at catsociety.org
Fabio
Fabio is a cutie who is 5 months old and looking for someone to have adventures with. He loves to run and play, but also loves cuddles. He is sure to add joy and entertainment in your life.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website at catsociety.org
Fieval
Fievel is a young male tabby who is a real ball of energy. It is hard to get this little man to slow down even a little. He loves to play and loves attention. He would do best in an active home where he had someone to play with him and help him use up some of this energy.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Annabelle
Annabelle is a beautiful, petite, medium hair female tuxedo cat. She is very sweet, calm and friendly. She seems to love attention. Annabelle would do well in most home environments.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.