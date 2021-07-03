Pets of the Week

Roxie

Roxie is a young shepherd mix. She is very sweet and slightly timid when meeting someone new, but she comes out of her shell pretty quickly, especially when treats or toys are involved. Roxie is pretty reserved and quiet at the shelter, but she enjoys walks and playtime. She already knows two commands, sit and shake. Her previous owners say she is good with cats and other dogs.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Griff

Griff is such a handsome boy. He is very friendly, too. Griff was found wandering the streets and no one claimed him. He deserves a better life than that. He is super motivated by treats and he loves the outdoors.

Theo