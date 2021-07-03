 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week

Roxie

Roxie is a young shepherd mix. She is very sweet and slightly timid when meeting someone new, but she comes out of her shell pretty quickly, especially when treats or toys are involved. Roxie is pretty reserved and quiet at the shelter, but she enjoys walks and playtime. She already knows two commands, sit and shake. Her previous owners say she is good with cats and other dogs.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Griff

Griff is such a handsome boy. He is very friendly, too. Griff was found wandering the streets and no one claimed him. He deserves a better life than that. He is super motivated by treats and he loves the outdoors.

If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Theo

Theo is an almost 3-year-old young cat who loves to cuddle and play. He gets along well with the other kitties and would make someone a terrific companion.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Penny

Penny is a 2 1/2-year-old gorgeous girl who keeps to herself most of the time. She loves being petted and talked to. She enjoys playing with wand toys and laser lights.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Gumball

Gumball is a 1-year-old neutered male who is very sweet. He gets along great with other cats and is children friendly as well.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Luna

Luna is still a puppy. She is about 8 months old and is spayed and currently vaccinated. Luna is very playful and would love to find a forever home.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

