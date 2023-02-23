LAPORTE — Registration has opened for a pharmacy technician training program in LaPorte being offered by the LaPorte Community School Corp. and Indiana University-South Bend.

This is a short-term program designed to train students for the Certified Pharmacy Technician Exam, which is required to become a certified pharmacy technician. Evening classes are scheduled to start March 16 and take place on Mondays and Thursdays at Boston Middle School, 1000 Harrison St., through early June.

The course costs $790, and students can register at iusb.edu (search for "professional development" and click the Pharmacy Technician Training link under Health Professions).

"This would be a great opportunity for high school seniors looking to go into the medical field or anyone with a high school diploma interested in a career as a certified pharmacy technician, CPhT," the district said in a news release.

