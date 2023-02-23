LAPORTE — Registration has opened for a pharmacy technician training program in LaPorte being offered by the LaPorte Community School Corp. and Indiana University-South Bend.
Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.
This is a short-term program designed to train students for the Certified Pharmacy Technician Exam, which is required to become a certified pharmacy technician. Evening classes are scheduled to start March 16 and take place on Mondays and Thursdays at Boston Middle School, 1000 Harrison St., through early June.
The course costs $790, and students can register at
iusb.edu (search for "professional development" and click the Pharmacy Technician Training link under Health Professions).
"This would be a great opportunity for high school seniors looking to go into the medical field or anyone with a high school diploma interested in a career as a certified pharmacy technician, CPhT," the district said in a news release.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Winfield maps plan for growth
John and Blaire Sabol, Winfield residents since 2020, review the comprehensive plan maps.
Deborah Laverty, The Times
Winfield map plan for growth
Katie Lipski uses colorful sticky notes and dots provided to mark her suggestions for the map.
Deborah Laverty, The Times
Winfield maps plan for growth
Adrian Dominguez of Winfield talks with Alaina Shonkwiler, director of community and economic development for Veridus Group.
Deborah Laverty, The Times
021823-spt-gbk-and_9
Andrean’s Liv Delevic (4) looks to the official as Lapel’s Kerith Renihan (0) and Lindsay Arcella (2) go for possession in the fourth quarter during the 2A Semi State semifinals at Logansport High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021823-spt-gbk-and_6
Lapel’s Rosemary Likens (30) passes the ball against Andrean’s Liv Delevic (4) in the third quarter during the 2A Semi State semifinals Saturday morning at Logansport High School. Delevic was called for her fourth foul on the play.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021823-spt-gbk-and_8
Andrean’s Liv Delevic (4) goes to the basket off a turnover to make it 38-31 Lapel in the fourth quarter during the 2A Semi State semifinals at Logansport High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021823-spt-gbk-and_10
Lapel’s Laniah Wills (11) and Andrean’s Madison Walton (14) take the opening tip Saturday morning during the 2A Semi State semifinals at Logansport High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021823-spt-gbk-and_1
Andrean’s Victoria Allen (20) is surrounded by Lapel’s Kerith Renihan (0), Laniah Wills (11) and Jaylee Hubble (12) as she tries to get a shot off in the first quarter during the 2A Semi State semifinals at Logansport High School Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021823-spt-gbk-and_3
Andrean’s Lailoni Staten (22), Aubrey Grasha (33), Alesi Rodriquez (10) and Samantha White (23) cheer as the 59er’s cut the Lapel lead to seven in the fourth quarter during the 2A Semi State semifinals Saturday morning at Logansport High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021823-spt-gbk-and_4
Andrean’s Victoria Allen (20) pressures Lapel’s Madelyn Poynter (21) in the third quarter during the 2A Semi State semifinals at Logansport High School Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Special-education students at Wheeler Middle School participate in Colonel's Coffee
After finishing up their coffee sale, Brian Karikari, left, and Evan Luri count their earnings, assisted by teacher Ryan Jurczak. Behind them is classmate Caleb Terry.
William Skipworth, The Times
Special-education students at Wheeler Middle School participate in Colonel's Coffee
Caleb Terry prepares iced coffee Thursday morning at Wheeler Middle School.
William Skipworth, The Times
Travis Randolph, Lake Station
Lake Station’s Travis Randolph (2) goes between Illiana Christian’s Andy Spoelman (33) and Mason Post (34) to the basket in the first quarter at Illiana Christian in Dyer Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021823-spt-bbk-ls-ic_5
Illiana Christian’s Mason Post (34) tries to get the ball away from Lake Station’s Armoni Gonzalez (5) in the first quarter at Illiana Christian in Dyer Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021823-spt-bbk-ls-ic_8
Lake Station’s Travis Randolph (2) with Maurion Turks (13) tries to get the ball from Illiana Christian’s Cody DeJong (25) at Illiana Christian in Dyer Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021823-spt-bbk-ls-ic_7
Illiana Christian’s Cody DeJong (25) tries to stop Lake Station Edison’s Armoni Gonzalez (5) as he goes to the basket in the first quarter at Illiana Christian in Dyer Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021823-spt-bbk-ls-ic_1
Lake Station’s Willie Miller (1) goes up to the basket against Illiana Christian’s Cody DeJong (25) and Noah Kieft (5) in the first quarter at Illiana Christian in Dyer Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Michigan City at Merrillville boys basketball
Former Merrillville football player Ryan Neal gives words of encouragement after his jersey is retired at Friday's Michigan City at Merrillville boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Michigan City at Merrillville boys basketball
Michigan City's Jameer Nelson is fouled by Merrillville's Bryce Peters at Friday's Michigan City at Merrillville boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Michigan City at Merrillville boys basketball
Merrillville's Robert Kennedy can't find the handle on the ball at Friday's Michigan City at Merrillville boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Michigan City at Merrillville boys basketball
Michigan City's Briton Franklin tries brings down a rebound at Friday's Michigan City at Merrillville boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake County Board of Elections and Registration lottery
Election administrator Jerome Schmitt (right) passes a jar with names of primary candidates to members of the Lake County Elections Board.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake County Board of Elections and Registration lottery
Lake County Elections Board member Michael Mellon picks a name for an East Chicago 4th District council candidate from a jar held by election administrator Jerome Schmitt.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage better off now, mayor says
Portage Mayor Sue Lynch says the city is a stronger financial position than when she took office in 2020, but there's still improvement to be made.
Doug Ross, The Times
Justice for Judah
Jenna Hullett wipes away a tear as she talks about the death of her 4-year-old second cousin Judah Morgan, who was murdered by his father.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!