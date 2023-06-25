Summer is upon us and that means it's time to head out to the farms to pick favorite produce.

It's currently prime strawberry picking time. Many families look for ways to keep the children busy for the summer. And heading out to the farm to pick the bright, red fruit is the perfect adventure.

Various farms in the Region and beyond have strawberries to pick and purchase. Check out the list. It's just a sample of what's available in the marketplace.

• Garwood Orchard and Farm Market, 5911 W. 50 South, LaPorte

The U-Pick is scheduled to run through July 9. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. for U-Pick. The market remains open to 6 p.m. Call for exact closing date as information is subject to change. Pre-picked strawberries also are available. Red raspberries are available as well.

FYI: 219-362-4385

• Johnson's Strawberry Farm, 8960 E. Ridge Road, Hobart. U-pick strawberries are available but the season is winding down at Johnson's The Strawberry Festival closes June 25. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pre-picked strawberries also are available. Call for details.

FYI: Call the farm at 219-962-1383.

Illinois:

• Heider's Berry Farm, 1106 N. Queen Anne Road, Woodstock

The farm is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Strawberry picking is available now. Call the farm or visit heidersberryfarm.com for more information.

FYI: 815-338-0301

Michigan:

• Bixby Orchards, 5745 Pokagon Road, Berrien Springs, Michigan.

U-Pick will be available through the end of June. Visit the farm's Facebook page for more information. Pre-picked strawberries will be available in the market for the next few weeks. Call for updated information.

FYI: 269-473-6681

• Stover's U-Pick and Farm Market, 7837 M-139, Berrien Springs, Michigan

Call for the current U-Pick schedule, hours and other information. Throughout June and July, strawberries, red raspberries, sweet cherries and tart cherries are available.

FYI: 269-471-1401

Wisconsin:

• Thompson's Strawberry Farm, 6621 156th Ave., Bristol, Wisconsin..

Hours for U-Pick strawberries are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call for updates on picking schedule and conditions. Entrance fee is $5 per car during the week and $12 on the weekend. Price is $18 for a 4-quart basket. Pre-picked strawberries are also available at the market at 14000 75th St., Bristol.