Pounds of pierogi will, of course, be the hit for the food portion of Pierogi Fest.
"The fest is one of the largest food festivals in the Midwest," said Tom Dabertin, Pierogi Fest chairman. With nearly 90 vendors on the scene, he said, that tops many of the huge food events, including Summerfest and Taste of Chicago.
Among those vendors offering pierogi are Babuska's Polish Foods, Big Frank's Sausage, Center Lounge and Bar, Dan's Pierogies LLC, Gosia's Pierogies, Kasia's Deli Inc., Lynethe's Deli, MJ Polish Deli, Tata's Pierogi and more.
Darbertin said there are always vendors who deliver unusual offerings too when it comes to pierogi. Among the more creative offerings are alligator and new this year is an Italian-style pierogi from the new Emerald Green Restaurant, which is at Hammond's Lost Marsh.
Also on the food vendor roster are Annie's Kettle Creations, Beggars Pizza, Bub's Spuds, Burrito Stop, Capri's Pizza, Caribbean Style Pina Colada and Food Booth, Dairy Belle, Jodi's Italian Ice, La Michoacana, Rajun Cajun, Valpo Velvet and more.
Pierogi Fest organizers also encourage visitors to "go behind the tents" to visit the retail shops and other restaurants, many of which will be open during the festival. Check it out!