It's one of the Region's most popular festivals and one of the country's most unique events, and it descends on Whiting for the 25th year this weekend.
Pierogi Fest, which runs Friday through Sunday, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The festival, paying tribute to the tasty Polish dumpling, will be held in downtown Whiting.
The event annually draws repeat visitors from the area as well as from neighboring states, various regions of the country and international guests. In past years, guests have visited from Canada, Australia, Germany and other locales around the world.
The fun festival regularly draws more than 300,000 guests to Whiting every year.
Fans of Pierogi Fest know that the event's opening day on Friday stars the whimsical and wacky Pierogi Fest Polka Parade, which kicks off at 7 p.m. and travels along 119th Streeet. The parade is actually in its 26th year since it was held the year before the official fest began.
The festival and accompanying parade were the brainchild of Tom Dabertin, the event's chairman, along with Marty Dybel and Darlene Beerling.
"It's hard for me to believe that what started out as a group of guys pushing lawnmowers has grown into this," Dabertin said, during a past interview. "It's put its mark on Whiting and Northwest Indiana," he said.
During the parade, guests will see a lot of the popular Pierogi Fest characters, including everyone from Mr. Pierogi, The Pierogi Pups, The Lawnmower Brigade and the beloved Buscia Brigade.
Among entertainment on the Main Stage on Friday will be Ron Smolen Big Band, Visions of Santana and Eddie Korosa and the Boys from Illinois. The LaPorte Avenue Stage will star Nomad Planets while the Beer Garden Stage will have The Muddsharks. On Saturday, entertainers include M & R Rush, Gennie O & The Windy City Brass and Captain Ambivalent and his Accordion of Gold while Sunday bands include The Merry Notes and Fifty One Lincoln Band.
Other fun entertainment and activities on Saturday include The Polkahontas Polka Contest at 4:30 p.m., Buscia Match Game at 5:15 p.m. and Babushka Decorating Contest at 5 p.m. Also on Saturday, visitors can watch the hilarious Buscia Cooking Show from 11 a.m. to noon. Mr. Pierogi Songfest takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Visitors attending on Sunday can watch The Chicago White Sox Pierogi Pitch and Toss from 3 to 3:30 p.m. and the Pierogi Eating Contest from 3:30 to 4 p.m.
In addition to pierogi, assorted fest food and ethnic cuisine will be available throughout the festival. Among vendors will be Babushka's Polish Foods, Buscia's Bacon Buns, Dan's Pierogi's, Gosia's Pierogis, Kasia's Deli, Lynethe's Deli, Simply Pierogi Chrusciki Bakery, Tata's Pierogi's, Big Frank's Sausage and more.
Sweets, hot dogs, tacos, hamburgers and pounds of other festival fare will be in the spotlight as well.
To learn more about other activities, performance times and the fest in general, visit pierogifest.net.
