In addition to Mr. Pierogi, the latest personality to attract attention at Pierogi Fest is the recent naming of the fest's first queen in many years.
Stepping into the role of queen is Jenny Milkowski, a broadcast and social media journalist.
"She's 100 percent Polish American," said Diane Kaminsky, executive director of The Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce.
Milkowski, who said she thoroughly enjoyed her first visit to Pierogi Fest last year, will be participating in a few events at the fest.
She'll broadcast her radio show, “Jenny Milk & Jay” on 100.3, from 2 to 7 p.m. July 27 from Pierogi Fest. Then she’ll grace a special float as queen of the 25th annual parade surrounded by the Babushka Brigade Buscias serving as her court.
Queen Milkowski follows in the footsteps of Carol Jacobsen, who reigned over the Pierogi Fest Parade in the late 1990s and early 2000s, said Tom Dabertin, chairman of the festival committee and one of the Pierogi Fest founders.
“Carol appeared as Martha Stewarta, Oprah Piergo and Lady Gagatchy at those events,” Dabertin said, correcting a misconception that Milkowski will be the first queen of the parade.
Along with Milkowski and Mr. Pierogi, other characters attendees will see during the parade and the fest will be The Buscias, The Pieroguettes, Miss Paczki, Halupki Guy and Polkahontas. Visit pierogifest.net for more information.