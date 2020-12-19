Planning ahead

I used to do my Christmas shopping on the eve of the big day. Then my wife, who finishes in October, shamed me into a more diligent approach. Now, 40 years later, I’m back to my former habit: I shop late to avoid the early rush.

Planning is essential in dummy play. In today’s deal, where South had to shop for 11 tricks in diamonds, West led the ace and a low club. Without thinking, declarer threw a heart from dummy and won with his king.

South next drew trumps and led a heart, but West rose with the ace and exited with a heart. Then South had to try the spade finesse, and down he went.

Second club

South must look ahead. He should pitch a spade from dummy on the second club. He draws trumps and leads his low heart.

If West grabs his ace, South can discard his queen of spades on the king of hearts. If instead West plays low, dummy wins, and South leads a trump to his hand, discards a heart on the queen of clubs and exits with a heart. When West wins, he is end-played.

Daily question

You hold: S A Q H Q 4 D K Q J 9 5 2 C K Q 10. You open one diamond, and your partner bids one heart. What do you say?

Answer: Now that partner has responded, you can commit to game. Bid 3NT. This action is often based on a hand with no heart tolerance such as A Q 3, 5, A K Q 10 7 6, K J 6, but the actual hand will suffice. A jump to 2NT would not be forcing. Some experts would have opened 2NT though the pattern is not quite balanced, a practice I dislike.

