Playing safe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Unlucky Louie is a firm believer in Murphy's Law and its extensions: "You will find a lost object in the only place you didn't look -- and then only after you spent money to replace it."

With all of Louie's misfortune, you would think he might safeguard a contract against a bad break. Louie was today's South. A club opening lead would have sunk his 3NT, but West led the jack of spades, riding to the king.

Louie saw no problem: He would force out the ace of hearts and take three hearts, five diamonds, a club and a spade. When Louie led a heart, West played low twice, won the next heart and shifted to the four of clubs: deuce, king, ace.

Dummy

Louie then led a diamond ... and West discarded. Down Louie went. He couldn't get to dummy twice to pick up East's J-10-5-3.

Louie can play safe (my topic this week). At Trick Two, he leads to the ace of diamonds. He can return a diamond -- ten from East, king -- and then force a heart re-entry to dummy to bring in the diamonds.

Daily question

You hold: S K 6 H K Q 7 4 D K Q 9 7 2 C A J. You open one diamond, and your partner bids one heart. What do you say?

ANSWER: Your hand seems to be worth about 20 points, counting for high cards and distribution, so to bid four hearts would be reasonable, especially if you're vulnerable. Since your jack of clubs may be a wasted point, and since many modern players are apt to respond with light hands, I might settle for a raise to three hearts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0